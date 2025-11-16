NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNFree Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

