NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.
