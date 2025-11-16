Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,494 Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 1,630.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 322,732 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 1,287.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the period.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

