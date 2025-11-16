Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) is one of 617 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Silexion Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silexion Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors 5605 12101 37483 1146 2.61

Silexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,540.85%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 58.24%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -355.74% Silexion Therapeutics Competitors -1,425.14% -743.10% -28.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A -$16.44 million -0.01 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors $961.49 million -$46.52 million 11.59

Silexion Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silexion Therapeutics. Silexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silexion Therapeutics peers beat Silexion Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

