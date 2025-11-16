KBC Group NV Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

