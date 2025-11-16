WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.9167.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WEX Trading Down 2.8%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 282.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.