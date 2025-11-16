WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.9167.
WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.
Shares of WEX stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
