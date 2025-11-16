Sanofi $SNY Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

