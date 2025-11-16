Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.92 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

