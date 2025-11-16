Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.27 and its 200 day moving average is $462.51. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

