Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Position Trimmed by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

