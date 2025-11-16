Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Lifeward had a negative return on equity of 137.91% and a negative net margin of 121.80%.The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Lifeward updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lifeward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $0.60 on Friday. Lifeward has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lifeward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Lifeward

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

