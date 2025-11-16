NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) SVP Sells $94,736.18 in Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,897 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $94,736.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,509.68. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 2,997 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $135,524.34.

On Thursday, September 4th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $125,689.44.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NC stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 362.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,788.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 51.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

