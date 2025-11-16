National Pension Service Has $1.66 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $154.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

