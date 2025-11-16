Mark Alvino Sells 15,000 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,074.48. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.