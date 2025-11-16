Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,911 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,272.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of EDV stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $76.65.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

