Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 713.74% and a negative net margin of 1,113.72%.

Femasys Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $0.90 on Friday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Femasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FEMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Femasys to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Femasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

