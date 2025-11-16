SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 408.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $46,968.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,086.40. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,374. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

Symbotic Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SYM opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.02, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

