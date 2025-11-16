Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,997,000 after purchasing an additional 286,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

