Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,905 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

