Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Enphase Energy worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,028,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $24,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna set a $33.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8%

ENPH opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $78.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.