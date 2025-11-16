Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,788,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531,380 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $503,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $6,868,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,416 shares of company stock worth $38,124,641 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

