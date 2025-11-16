DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.