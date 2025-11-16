ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $467,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morningstar cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank Degroof lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $980.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

