Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,618,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

