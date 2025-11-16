CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.25.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$87.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.85. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$64.93 and a 1 year high of C$89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

