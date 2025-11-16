Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,555,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

