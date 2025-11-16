Security Financial Services INC. Takes $206,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

