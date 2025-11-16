Morgan Stanley Cuts United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $43.50

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $43.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,997 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 173.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,421,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 900,504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,506,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 155.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 904,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 549,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

