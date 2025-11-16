Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA Stock Position Trimmed by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $20.00 price target on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point set a $26.45 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $995.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

