Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,322 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.