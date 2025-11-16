Security Financial Services INC. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 93,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

