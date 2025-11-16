Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

