Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 1,179 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,707,000 after buying an additional 135,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,472 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 878,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

QLTA stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.