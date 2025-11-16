Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAC. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC opened at $221.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 1 year low of $168.62 and a 1 year high of $259.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,757,000 after buying an additional 112,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter worth approximately $35,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.



