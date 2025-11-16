NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.9840. 546,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 934,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.05.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. As a group, analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $3,874,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,450. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,666,321.36. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 226,342 shares of company stock worth $5,748,019 in the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,525 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 46.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,020,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,332,000 after acquiring an additional 697,129 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 972.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.