SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,058,424.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,922.80. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 120,370 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,169,067.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,811,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,738,833.12. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,770,887 shares of company stock worth $33,799,267. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 814.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $830.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $24.23.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

