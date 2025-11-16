Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

RGLD stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

