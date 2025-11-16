Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $4.42 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,180,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 26.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $17,009,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. CIBC reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.