Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $4.26 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. CWM LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,790,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 132.6% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

