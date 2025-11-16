Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 830 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,960,000 after acquiring an additional 501,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,008,000 after buying an additional 260,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $53,533,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $302.41 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $322.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.19 and its 200-day moving average is $272.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

