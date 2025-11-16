Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 8,544 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 564,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 298,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,086,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Wall Street Zen lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

