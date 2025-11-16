Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 3,587 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

