SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.9615.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $159,014.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,947.84. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 162,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $2,992,153.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,298,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,875,289.16. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $2,924,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 91.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 826,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 656,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.7%

S stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

