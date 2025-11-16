Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Centene by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,045,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC raised its position in Centene by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Centene Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.