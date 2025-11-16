Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of GBTC opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $99.12.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

