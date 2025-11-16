Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$5,454.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,897.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

CSU stock opened at C$3,343.01 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,183.37 and a 1-year high of C$5,300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,863.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4,491.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,428,980.42. The trade was a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

