Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,440 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,601,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 375,372 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 17.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,572,000 after buying an additional 208,064 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $117,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

