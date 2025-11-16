ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 17.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in ITT by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 14,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $184.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

