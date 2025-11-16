Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Head-To-Head Review

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out -184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -9.11% 12.90% 1.51% Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 2 0 0 1.67 Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $515.90 million 2.58 -$33.00 million ($0.26) -37.10 Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd $133.50 million 4.70 $74.68 million N/A N/A

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities. The company was formerly known as Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

