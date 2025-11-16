Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Stock Holdings Lessened by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. CWM LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,087,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 688,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 208,854 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $29.99 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.