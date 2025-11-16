Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

